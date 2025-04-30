A severe heatwave sweeping across South Asia may push temperatures in Pakistan to a record 50 degrees Celsius this week, potentially equalling the global April high set by Nawabshah in 2018, according to a Washington Post report.

This alarming forecast follows a sharp temperature rise in central and southern Pakistan, where the mercury soared to 47°C over the weekend. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a heatwave advisory valid from April 26 to 30, urging citizens to remain cautious amid the extreme conditions.

The intense heat is being driven by a high-pressure system that traps hot air over a large swath of the Middle East and South Asia. Weather expert Maximiliano Herrera has verified Nawabshah’s 2018 record as Asia’s highest April temperature, casting doubt on other disputed readings, like Mexico’s 51°C in 2001.

Forecasts suggest peak temperatures in Pakistan will likely occur on Wednesday and Thursday, with European models (ECMWF) predicting highs of around 48°C in the central region. However, these models have previously underestimated temperatures, indicating the possibility of readings closer to 50°C.

This heatwave is part of a broader pattern affecting at least 21 countries, including India, Iran, Iraq, and several African nations, where temperatures are exceeding 43°C. Additionally, the heat mass is expected to move toward China, while another wave builds over Central Asia with highs above 37°C in Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

April has already proven anomalously hot globally. Pakistan has experienced temperatures 4°C above the monthly average. Iraq and the UAE both hit record highs of 46°C, and Turkmenistan recorded readings 7°C above normal. Niger also reported a new national record of 45°C.

Global climate data shows that 63% of Earth experienced above-average temperatures this month, reinforcing trends of rising heat extremes even as a La Niña event fails to cool conditions significantly. The first quarter of 2025 is already the second-warmest ever recorded, trailing only 2024.