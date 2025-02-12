KARACHI, Pakistan – February 12, 2025: The Pakistan Banks Association (PBA) has announced the Pakistan Banking Summit 2025 (PBS’25), scheduled to take place on February 24-25 in Karachi.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at the PBA head office, led by Atif Bajwa, Chairman of the PBS Steering Committee and CEO of Bank Alfalah. He was accompanied by Zafar Masud, Chairman of PBA and CEO of Bank of Punjab (BoP), Basir Shamsie, CEO of JS Bank, and Muneer Kamal, CEO and Secretary General of PBA, along with other senior banking officials.

Organized by the PBA, the summit aims to foster financial and economic discussions in Pakistan. It will bring together over 12 international speakers, 20 local experts, and representatives from more than 45 institutions, including conventional, Islamic, digital, and microfinance banks, as well as development finance institutions. The event is expected to gather over 1,000 participants, including government officials, regulators, banking and fintech leaders, academics, media professionals, and corporate representatives.

Atif Bajwa highlighted that PBS’25 will serve as a vital platform for the banking sector to discuss key financial trends and opportunities, covering topics such as global and local economic developments, financial sector growth, priority sector financing, the future of Islamic banking, and digital transformation.

Zafar Masud reiterated the PBA’s commitment to economic progress, emphasizing that the summit will contribute to financial inclusion, sustainability, and inclusive growth. He stated that by bringing together key stakeholders, PBS’25 will help shape the future of Pakistan’s financial sector through meaningful discussions and innovative solutions.