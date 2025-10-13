KARACHI : President of the Pakistan Social Welfare Association, Muhammad Salman, has described the friendship between Pakistan and Bangladesh as a symbol of peace and harmony in the region. He stated that this brotherly relationship not only strengthens ties between the two Muslim nations but also opens new avenues of diplomatic success.

Speaking on the occasion of the reissuance of passports and repatriation of several Bangladeshi citizens—who were earlier arrested by Zaman Town Police due to a dispute caused by a fraudulent agent withholding their travel documents—Muhammad Salman expressed deep gratitude to the Sindh High Court, FIA, Zaman Town Police, and other law enforcement agencies for their positive and cooperative role in resolving the matter.

He appreciated the joint efforts of the Government of Pakistan and the Consulate General of Bangladesh in Karachi, which led to the completion of all legal formalities and the honorable release of the detained Bangladeshi nationals.

Salman said that this humanitarian gesture has further strengthened the friendship and mutual respect between Pakistan and Bangladesh. “Bangladesh was once a part of Pakistan, and though we now exist as two separate nations, our people still share a bond like one soul in two bodies — a relationship no power on earth can break,” he added.

He reaffirmed that the Pakistan-Bangladesh friendship is stronger than ever before, rising higher than the peaks of the Himalayas, and will continue to grow in strength, unity, and brotherhood in the years to come.

