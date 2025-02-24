Pakistan and Azerbaijan have signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements to strengthen cooperation in various sectors, including trade, energy, tourism, and education.

The agreements were formalized following discussions between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in Baku on Monday. Both leaders attended the document exchange ceremony, highlighting the commitment to deepen bilateral ties.

Key agreements include a collaboration between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Pakistan’s Frontier Works Organization (FWO), and Pakistan State Oil (PSO) on the Machike-Thallian-Tarujabba White Oil Pipeline Project. Additionally, an amendment to the Framework Agreement on LNG sales and purchases was signed, reinforcing energy sector cooperation.

Another MoU was signed to foster cultural, educational, and economic collaboration between the cities of Lahore and Nakhchivan.

Speaking at a joint press conference at the Presidential Palace in Baku, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the unity of Pakistan’s political leadership in strengthening ties with Azerbaijan. He stressed the need to expand relations beyond diplomacy into economic and defense sectors, highlighting plans for joint defense manufacturing.

He expressed optimism that these agreements, along with those expected to be signed in April, would yield significant benefits for both nations in the long run.