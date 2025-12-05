By Zakir Ahmed

Chairman, Gradsy Institute of Business & Technology.

At this moment in our national journey, one truth stands clear: things must improve now and they can. The world today recognizes Pakistan’s military leadership among the finest. Our Army Chief, first Defence Chief, and Field Marshal Syed AsimMunir stand as powerful symbols of discipline, strategic strength, and national security. This recognition is not merely ceremonial; from north to east and east to west, it reflects growing confidence in Pakistan’s stability, direction, and resilience.

For decades, Pakistan has struggled through cycles of uncertainty political instability, economic pressure, external challenges, and internal divisions. But history reminds us that nations do not rise by chance; they rise through decisive leadership and unity of purpose. Today, Pakistan stands at exactly such a defining moment.

Strong defence leadership brings more than security. It brings confidence to local and international investors, assurance to global partners, and hope to the common citizen. When borders are secure and institutions are disciplined, economies grow, businesses expand, and the youth who make up nearly 70 percent of our population begin to look toward the future with optimism instead of fear.

However, prosperity is not achieved through defence strength alone. It must walk hand in hand with economic reforms, ease of doing business, industrial revival, Karachi law and order stability, Gwadar project stability, KPK border stability, trade stability, real estate stability, export growth, education and skill development, and digital transformation. These factors together form the foundation of sustainable national progress.

Pakistan must now shift from survival mode to growth mode. The youth of this nation vibrant, ambitious, and resourceful are our greatest asset. With the right policies, training, and opportunities, they can turn Pakistan into a regional economic powerhouse.

As Chairman of Gradsy Institute of Business & Technology, I firmly believe that education and entrepreneurship are the twin engines of national prosperity. We must equip our students not just with degrees, but with real-world skills, market understanding, and leadership capacity. A strong army protects the nation; a skilled workforce builds the nation.

At this critical time, all political parties must set aside personal interests and stand united with Pakistan’s armed forces for national stability. Our local and international media must also play a responsible role by projecting positive, balanced, and constructive narratives about Pakistan.

Now is the time to choose national unity over political division, economic commitment over personal interest, and institutional strength over individual power. If governance, economy, education, and defence move forward together, Pakistan’s takeoff toward prosperity is not a dream it is an achievable reality.

The world is watching Pakistan again. This time, we must not disappoint not ourselves, and not the generations to come.