A Pakistan Army team has clinched the gold medal at the prestigious Exercise Cambrian Patrol 2025 held in Wales, United Kingdom, marking another proud achievement for the nation.

The grueling competition, conducted from October 3 to 13, is regarded as one of the toughest military endurance events in the world. It challenges teams to cover nearly 60 kilometers of rugged terrain while completing a series of complex military tasks in simulated combat conditions.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistani contingent — led by Captain Muhammad Saad — earned top honors for its exceptional professionalism, tactical skill, and teamwork.

“Pakistan Army’s team has won the Gold Medal in Exercise Cambrian Patrol 2025 held in Wales, UK,” the ISPR stated. “This is a moment of immense pride for the nation and reflects the Pakistan Army’s high standards of training and operational excellence.”

The Cambrian Patrol competition is known globally for testing the endurance, discipline, and tactical expertise of military personnel. The ISPR emphasized that the event once again upheld its tradition of maintaining rigorous professional standards throughout the exercise.