KARACHI: The 35th National Games in Karachi ended with the Pakistan Army leading the way, with Field Marshal Asim Munir as the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

The closing ceremony of the National Games, which lasted from December 6 to 13, was held at the National Bank Stadium.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and Minister for Sports Sindh Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehr were also present.

On this occasion, Bilawal Bhutto also presented the traditional gift of Sindhi Ajrak and Topi to Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The Army won the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with a total of 353 medals, WAPDA with 232 and Navy with 110 total medals.

Prizes were also given to the players who performed best in the games, and finally the National Games flag was handed over to the officials of the Punjab Olympic Association where the next National Games will be held.