Quetta: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry announced on Friday that all hostages from the Jaffar Express attack were successfully rescued unharmed following a complex security operation.

India Accused of Sponsoring Terror in Balochistan

During a joint press conference with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, the DG ISPR accused India of being the main sponsor behind the Jaffar Express attack and other terrorist incidents in Balochistan.

“The latest attack, along with past terrorist activities in the region, has clear links to our eastern neighbor,” said Lt Gen Chaudhry, emphasizing India’s alleged involvement in fueling unrest.

Timeline of the Attack & Rescue Operation

March 11, 1 PM: An IED explosion targeted the Jaffar Express, forcing it to halt.

BLA militants launched a coordinated attack on a nearby FC post, martyring three soldiers.

Attackers split into multiple groups: One group took women and children hostage inside the train. Others forced passengers to disembark and gathered them on the ground.

Some terrorists remained inside the train with a suicide bomber, while others fled to the mountains with hostages.

Pakistan Army’s Tactical Response

March 12, Morning: Security forces encircled the terrorists, leading to an exchange of fire.

Pakistani snipers engaged the militants, facilitating the escape of several hostages.

The military’s strategic maneuvers ensured the safe rescue of all hostages, neutralizing the threat.

Indian Media’s Propaganda Accusations

Lt Gen Chaudhry also condemned Indian media’s portrayal of the terrorists as heroes, stating that false narratives were spread using AI-generated content and old videos to mislead the international audience.

Balochistan CM’s Statement

CM Sarfraz Bugti expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Army and FC personnel for their bravery, emphasizing that the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) does not represent the Baloch people.

“As Baloch, we are the guardians of traditions,” Bugti declared, reaffirming the government’s resolve to combat terrorism.

This successful operation underscores Pakistan’s commitment to eliminating terrorism and ensuring the safety of its citizens.