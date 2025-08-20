KARACHI – Following the severe situation caused by heavy rainfall in Karachi, the Pakistan Army has stepped in to assist the local administration in relief efforts.

The Corps V engineering team reached the Gharibabad underpass with heavy pumping machines and boats, where they joined the district administration and Water Board staff to begin water drainage operations.

Army personnel, along with Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Subhan and Water Board officials, launched the dewatering process using heavy machinery and modern equipment to clear the submerged areas and provide immediate relief to citizens.

Speaking to the media, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Subhan said that joint efforts by the district administration, Water Board, and Army are helping bring the situation under control. He assured that all affected areas in District Central would be cleared of rainwater by the evening, adding that the government is taking every possible step to ease the hardships faced by residents.

The recent torrential rains had submerged several low-lying areas of Karachi, disrupting traffic, business activity, and daily life. Citizens have welcomed the Army’s involvement, expressing hope that normalcy will be restored soon.