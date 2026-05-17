RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations strongly rejected remarks made by the Indian Army chief, describing them as a reflection of “mental bankruptcy, extremism and war hysteria.”

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According to ISPR, Pakistan is an undeniable part of South Asian history and geography as well as an important nuclear power on the global stage.

The military’s media wing warned that provocative statements from India could once again push the region toward instability and crisis.

ISPR Responds to Indian Army Chief’s Statement

The reaction came after the Indian Army chief reportedly said in a recent interview that Pakistan “must decide whether it wants to remain part of geography and history.”

ISPR said the remarks reflected a “delusional mindset” influenced by Hindutva ideology.

The statement added that even after eight decades, some elements in India still refuse to accept Pakistan’s existence as a sovereign state.

‘Threats Against Nuclear State Reflect Extremism’

The Pakistan Army said threatening to erase a sovereign nuclear country from geography cannot be considered strategic thinking.

Instead, ISPR described such language as evidence of “mental bankruptcy, madness and war-driven extremism.”

The military also warned that any attempt to target Pakistan would trigger “mutual and comprehensive consequences” across the region.

Call for Responsible Conduct

According to ISPR, responsible nuclear states demonstrate restraint, wisdom and strategic maturity rather than using language of superiority or destruction.

The statement further accused India of supporting regional instability, cross-border targeted killings and misinformation campaigns at the international level.

ISPR added that India should recognize Pakistan’s importance and adopt peaceful coexistence in the interest of regional stability.

Warning of Wider Regional Impact

The military warned that any hostile move against Pakistan would not remain limited to geographical boundaries alone.

According to ISPR, such actions could have broader strategic and political consequences for the entire region.