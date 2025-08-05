Advertisements

On the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, Pakistan’s armed forces have once again affirmed their steadfast solidarity with the brave and resilient people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), as the nation marks the anniversary of India’s illegal revocation of Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019.

In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, along with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff, and all ranks of the Pakistan Armed Forces, expressed firm support for the Kashmiri people’s rightful struggle for self-determination.

Advertisements

The statement underscored Pakistan’s continued backing of Kashmiris’ legitimate freedom movement, as per international law and United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

Highlighting the grave situation in IIOJK, the ISPR condemned the ongoing illegal occupation, relentless military siege, systematic human rights abuses, and demographic manipulation by Indian forces, terming them blatant violations of international norms.

The ISPR further warned that India’s repressive policies, aggressive rhetoric, and militaristic stance are aggravating regional tensions and deepening the plight of the Kashmiri people.

Emphasizing that lasting peace in South Asia hinges on the fair and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, the ISPR reiterated that this resolution must align with the aspirations of Kashmiris and UN resolutions.

The Pakistan Armed Forces also paid heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of Kashmir’s freedom struggle, reaffirming their unwavering commitment to stand beside the Kashmiri people in their just cause for freedom and self-determination.