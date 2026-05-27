Youm-e-Takbeer marked its 28th anniversary as Pakistan’s military leadership extended congratulations to the nation.

The message came from Syed Asim Munir, Naveed Ashraf, and Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on behalf of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Nation Remembers Historic Achievement

Youm-e-Takbeer commemorates May 28, 1998, when Pakistan became a nuclear power. The military leadership said the achievement restored strategic balance in South Asia.

Moreover, the statement described the milestone as a symbol of national unity, resilience, and commitment to protecting Pakistan’s sovereignty.

Tribute to Scientists and Armed Forces

The leadership praised Pakistani scientists, engineers, and armed forces personnel for their contributions to the country’s strategic programme.

In addition, the statement recognised the sacrifices made by the people of Pakistan in strengthening national defence.

The military leadership stated that Pakistan’s strategic capability guarantees peace, stability, and credible deterrence in the region.

Renewed Commitment to National Security

The Armed Forces reaffirmed their commitment to defending Pakistan against all threats.

Furthermore, the statement urged the nation to strengthen unity, vigilance, and resilience for a stable and prosperous future.

The message concluded with slogans expressing support for Pakistan and its armed forces.