ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has introduced a relief package aimed at lowering electricity costs nationwide ahead of the summer season. The revised electricity tariffs have been determined for various consumer categories to provide financial relief.

As per official documents, lifeline consumers using up to 50 units will now pay Rs4.78 per unit, while those consuming between 51 and 100 units will continue to be charged Rs9.37 per unit.

For protected consumers using 1 to 100 units, the per-unit price has been reduced by Rs6.14, bringing it down from Rs14.67 to Rs8.52. Similarly, consumers using 101 to 200 units will see a reduction of Rs6.14 per unit, lowering the rate from Rs17.65 to Rs11.51.

For non-protected consumers using up to 300 units, the price per unit has been decreased by Rs7.24, reducing it from Rs41.26 to Rs34.03. Those consuming over 300 units will now pay Rs48.46 per unit instead of Rs55.70, marking a Rs7.24 per unit reduction.

Additionally, electricity rates for domestic consumers have been lowered by Rs6.71 per unit, reducing the price from Rs38.34 to Rs31.63 per unit.

This relief package aims to ease the financial burden on households, ensuring more affordable electricity for millions across the country.