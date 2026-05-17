KARACHI: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has officially announced that Eid-ul-Adha will be observed across Pakistan on Wednesday, May 27, following the sighting of the Zilhaj moon.

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The announcement came after a meeting of the committee held at the Meteorological Department office in Karachi under the chairmanship of Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

Zonal Committees Also Hold Meetings

At the same time, zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committee meetings were conducted in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar.

After reviewing testimonies received from different parts of the country, the committee confirmed the moon sighting.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad stated that Eid-ul-Adha would be celebrated nationwide on May 27.

Earlier Prediction by SUPARCO Proved Accurate

Earlier, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission had predicted favorable chances for the moon sighting on May 17.

According to SUPARCO, the new moon was expected to be born at 1:01am Pakistan Standard Time on May 17.

The agency had also said the moon’s age at sunset would be approximately 18 hours and 30 minutes.

Clear Weather Helped Moon Sighting

SUPARCO noted that coastal areas of Pakistan were expected to experience nearly 60 minutes between sunset and moonset, improving visibility chances.

The agency added that clear weather and better horizon visibility supported the likelihood of moon sighting.

However, SUPARCO clarified that the final authority for announcing Islamic months rests with the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Eid Preparations Begin Across Country

Following the official announcement, preparations for Eid-ul-Adha have intensified across Pakistan, with markets, cattle bazaars and shopping centers witnessing increased activity.

Authorities are also expected to finalize security and traffic management plans ahead of the religious festival.