Pakistan and Turkiye have signed 24 agreements to enhance bilateral trade and defense cooperation, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan formalized new commitments on Thursday.

Upon his arrival in Islamabad, President Erdogan was welcomed by PM Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari. During the signing ceremony, PM Shehbaz warmly greeted Erdogan, calling Pakistan his “second home.” In response, Erdogan expressed gratitude and highlighted the commitment to strengthening relations.

The two nations aim to increase bilateral trade from $1 billion to $5 billion, focusing on trade liberalization, investment facilitation, and the removal of non-tariff barriers.

Defense cooperation remains a key pillar of their partnership. Turkey, Pakistan’s second-largest arms supplier, contributes 11% of Pakistan’s total arms imports, according to a 2023 SIPRI report. Collaborative defense projects, including Milgem warships, aircraft modernization, and drone acquisitions, continue to deepen military ties.