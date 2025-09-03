Karachi: Dr. Cemal Sangu, Consul General of the Republic of Turkiye, said that Pakistan and Turkiye are more than real brothers, people of both countries proved this during war in region, disaster or floods in Pakistan or earthquake in Turkiye.

He was addressing as a chief guest at a Hi -Tea, fairwell reception hosted by Mr. Muhammad Irfan Soomro, Director General Ministry of Foreign Affairs laison office Karachi at the State Guest House.

The reception was attended by former Governor and Interior Minister Lt Gen (R) Moinuddin Haider, many former Ambassadors, Deputy DG MOFA, Ms. Sadia Gohar Khanum, officer Ms. Marium, prominent celebrities, large number of diplomats based in Karachi, businessmen and industrialists.

On the occasion DG Irfan Soomro, Deputy DG Ms. Sadia Gohar Khanum, also spoke.

While describing his stay in Pakistan Dr. Cemal Sangu said ”during my posting as the Consul General for Sindh and Balochistan, I visited so many areas like, Orangi, Korangi, Baldia town, New Karachi, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Liyari, and interior Sindh I never felt any security threat for diplomats, mixed-up with people, moved freely everywhere, Karachi is the best and safest place to live, people are so friendly and hospitable. Western media propaganda about Pakistan and Karachi is unjust and unfair.”

Further detailing his stay Mr. Sangu said ”I have only one house in Turkiye but many houses in Karachi.

At the end of the ceremony, traditional Sindhi ajrak, cap, and shield were presented to the out going CG.