ISLAMABAD: Business leaders from Pakistan and Japan met in Islamabad to discuss opportunities for attracting foreign investment and strengthening Pakistan’s startup ecosystem.

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The meeting was held between ZLK Group Chairman Zahid Latif Khan and Asia Web3 Alliance Japan (AWAJ) President Hinza Asif. It focused on improving access to capital, supporting startups, and expanding cross-border investment flows.

Sadaf Abbas of Oak Business Consultant, who serves as financial consultant to AWAJ, also attended the session.

Focus on Startup Growth and IPO Pathways

Participants discussed practical strategies to help Pakistani startups attract international investors. They also explored how startups can move toward Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).

Moreover, the discussion highlighted the need for stronger financial, regulatory, and institutional support. This support, they said, is essential for startups to scale and access capital markets effectively.

The participants noted that startups play a key role in economic growth. They drive innovation, create jobs, and attract investment. Therefore, they stressed the importance of building a supportive ecosystem.

Improving Access to Capital Markets

The meeting also examined ways to make the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) more accessible for foreign investors.

In addition, participants discussed mechanisms to help international investors invest in listed Pakistani companies. They emphasized the need for easier and more efficient investment channels.

As a result, they agreed that stronger market access could improve liquidity and investor confidence.

Islamic Finance and New Investment Models

The discussion also included Islamic startups and Shariah-compliant investment models.

Participants explored the development of Islamic capital markets and potential Islamic stock exchange initiatives. These models, they said, could attract a wider range of global investors seeking ethical investment opportunities.

Pakistan Highlighted as Investment Destination

Speaking at the meeting, Zahid Latif Khan said Pakistan offers strong opportunities for foreign investors.

He noted that recent regulatory reforms and investor-friendly policies have improved the business environment. Consequently, he said, international investors now find it easier to enter and operate in the market.

Strengthening International Cooperation

At the conclusion of the meeting, Zahid Latif Khan presented a commemorative shield to Hinza Asif in recognition of her efforts to promote Pakistan–Japan business cooperation.

Participants expressed optimism that continued collaboration between Pakistan and international partners would support economic growth, innovation, and increased foreign investment in the country.