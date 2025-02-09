by: Hamza Atta Khan Secretary Information

LAHORE PAKISTAN / 09-02-2025): The former President of the Saarc Chamber of Commerce and Industry, former President of FPCCI, former Chairman of the United Business Group, and a prominent leader of Pakistan’s business and industrial community, Iftikhar Ali Malik, praised the trade agreements between Pakistan and China, stating that the visit of President Asif Ali Zardari to China was highly successful.

Congratulating President Asif Zardari, Iftikhar Ali Malik emphasized that Pakistan and China have long-standing and historic strong relations, which have been further strengthened during this visit. He added that the South Asian region is becoming increasingly prominent globally, and in this regard, Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China is playing a historic role.

Iftikhar Ali Malik noted that during President Asif Ali Zardari’s visit to China, agreements worth $300 million were signed in the energy, coal, and cement sectors, along with numerous agreements in various fields such as industry, trade, economic sectors, health, technical cooperation, media, energy, and social and economic development. He welcomed these agreements and stated that agreements were also made to strengthen bilateral cooperation and relations in sectors such as agriculture and IT, which is a positive step. He mentioned that Chinese technology and engineering expertise must be utilized in the agricultural sector. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will promote regional connectivity, mutual benefits, and prosperity.

Iftikhar Ali Malik further stated that China’s exemplary development and prosperity are a testament to the vision of Chinese leadership and the dynamism of the Chinese people. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) under the Belt and Road Initiative is a shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation.