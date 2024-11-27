Karachi (November 27, 2024) – The visit of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko to Pakistan is expected to usher in a new era of trade, joint ventures, and investment between the two countries. This was stated by the President of United Business Group (UBG) Zubair Tufail, Chairman (Sindh) Khalid Tawab, Secretary General (Sindh) Hanif Gohar, and Core Committee Member and Former Senior Vice President of FPCCI Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir in a joint statement.

Zubair Tufail stated that the visit of the 68-member delegation accompanying the Belarusian President is seen as a significant step towards boosting bilateral trade and exploring new areas of economic cooperation. Currently, the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Belarus stands at approximately $50 million, which is far below the potential of both countries.

Zubair Tufail emphasized that to further enhance trade ties, the establishment of direct flights and road transportation links between the two countries is crucial. This will encourage businessmen from both nations to forge closer ties.

Khalid Tawab, Hanif Gohar, and Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir highlighted that the agriculture sector has been identified as a lucrative area for cooperation, with opportunities for SMEs from both countries to interact and explore new avenues in areas such as football manufacturing, bedding, sports items, rubber, plastic, and metal products, surgical instruments, and artificial jewelry.

The UBG leaders also stated that this development is in line with the existing mechanisms of bilateral cooperation, including the Joint Belarusian-Pakistani Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, and the Belarusian-Pakistani Business Council.