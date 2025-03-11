Pakistan continues to struggle with one of the widest gender pay gaps (GPG) globally, according to a report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO). The report highlights a significant disparity in wages between men and women, placing Pakistan behind other regional countries.

The findings reveal that:

Women in Pakistan earn 25% less per hour than men, meaning they receive Rs750 for every Rs1,000 earned by their male counterparts.

The gap increases to 30% for monthly wages, partly due to fewer working hours for women.

Unlike in some countries where wage differences stem from education, skills, or experience, a major part of Pakistan's GPG remains unexplained, suggesting potential discrimination.

Regional Comparison

Pakistan’s GPG is higher than that of:

Sri Lanka (22%)

Nepal (18%)

Bangladesh (-5%) (where women, on average, earn slightly more than men)

Despite the stark wage gap, the report notes a slight improvement over time. In 2018, the GPG was 33%, indicating a gradual decline.

Formal vs. Informal Sectors

The wage gap varies across different employment sectors:

Formal economy : The GPG is close to zero , meaning women earn nearly the same as men in regulated jobs.

Informal and household sectors: The GPG exceeds 40%, highlighting wage disparities in unregulated work.

Public sector jobs also show a relatively lower pay gap, reflecting the impact of labour law compliance.

Call for Action

The GPG remains a key indicator of gender inequality, despite most governments, including Pakistan’s, having laws for equal pay. The ILO Equal Remuneration Convention (No. 100)—one of the most widely ratified treaties—advocates for wage equality, yet disparities persist worldwide.