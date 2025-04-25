Indian airlines are bracing for higher operational expenses and longer flight times following Pakistan’s decision to shut its airspace to Indian carriers, a move triggered by rising diplomatic tensions after a recent militant attack in Kashmir.

The situation is reminiscent of 2019, when a similar closure after the Balakot airstrikes cost Indian airlines an estimated ?700 crore due to fuel surcharges and rerouted flights.

The latest restrictions are set to impact routes to major international destinations including Central Asia, the Caucasus, West Asia, Europe, the UK, and North America. Industry insiders report that Air India flights from Delhi to the Middle East may now face delays of up to an hour, leading to increased fuel consumption and reduced cargo capacity.

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, noted that a few of its flights would be affected. Air India also confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that selected services to North America, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East will now operate on longer alternative paths.

This development adds more pressure to India’s already strained aviation sector, which is dealing with aircraft delivery delays from Boeing and Airbus. With fuel and oil making up nearly 30% of operational costs, the airspace restrictions present a serious financial and logistical challenge for the country’s airlines.