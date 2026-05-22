The Pakistan Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, visited the Republic of Türkiye for a series of high-level meetings aimed at strengthening bilateral defence, aerospace collaboration, and emerging technology partnerships, according to ISPR.

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During his visit, the Air Chief met with Turkish Air Force Commander General Ziya Cemal Kad?o?lu, Defence Minister Ya?ar Güler, and Selçuk Bayraktar, Chief Technology Officer of Baykar Technologies, a leading Turkish defence and UAV manufacturer.

At the Turkish Air Force Headquarters, the Air Chief was presented with a Guard of Honour. Discussions focused on enhancing interoperability between the two air forces through joint exercises, training programs, and professional exchanges. Turkish officials acknowledged Pakistan Air Force’s continued support in training Turkish pilots.

In his meeting with Defence Minister Ya?ar Güler, both sides reaffirmed the longstanding strategic and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Türkiye, while exploring expanded cooperation in defence production, capacity building, and aerospace development.

A key engagement also took place with Selçuk Bayraktar, where discussions centered on unmanned aerial systems, aerospace innovation, and next-generation defence technologies. Both sides expressed a shared vision for deeper collaboration in advanced military technology and innovation ecosystems.

The visit reflects the growing strategic convergence between Pakistan and Türkiye, particularly in defence modernization, technology transfer, and joint research in emerging security domains.