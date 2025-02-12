The Pakistani government has abolished the Narcotics Control Ministry as part of its right-sizing policy, aimed at cutting unnecessary expenditures.

According to an official notification, the ministry has been dissolved, and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) will now operate under the Interior Ministry. This restructuring is expected to enhance efficiency and streamline government operations.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has emphasized the importance of right-sizing, noting that five other ministries—Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, SAFRON, Industries and Production, IT and Telecom, and Health—are also under consideration for downsizing.

The primary objective of these reforms is to reduce the financial strain on the lower-income population. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to make the final decision on further ministerial changes, while the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is already working on implementing financial reforms.