The Consul General of the Royal Thailand Mr.Surashete Boontinand, has said that now Pakistani travellers can get e visa so they can enjoy Eid holidays in best touristic Desitinetion in the world Thailand, he was talking to top leading travel agents at a Iftar dinner hosted by Thai Airways at a local hotel. On the occasion Mr Rashid Siddiqui Marketing Manager along with Sales Team Welcomes The Consul General of the Royal Thailand Mr.Surashete Boontinand, Mr. Panutalt Yodkaew, Consuller, Mr. Halim Waenalai, Visa Consul, of the Thai Consulate, Mr. Arif Suleman, President Pakistan – Thailand Business & Cultural Forum Mr. Asim Suleman, GSA Thai Cargo, and and large number of the travel agents.Thai Envoy said that Pakistani people’s celebrate Ramadan traditional festival with zeel, similarly Thai Muslims in Thailand celebrating traditional festival they have all religious rights, I have saw in Karachi there are so many Iftar distributing to everyone by the many NGO’s and Karachi heights lts good guestur for brotherly hood.