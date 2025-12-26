Karachi, 26 December 2025: In another move to bolster demand for the national grid, K-Electric (KE) and Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd. entered into an agreement under which a dedicated 132 kV grid station will be constructed at the auto manufacturer’s facility in Karachi. This initiative will ensure reliable and efficient power supply of up to 20 MW, supporting Pak Suzuki’s growing production needs.

The collaboration reinforces KE’s mission to drive industrial growth through dependable, and high-quality power solutions. A number of recent agreements including with DP World and PSRM also represents growing confidence in KE system’s reliability and cost competitiveness especially for industries with expanding operations.

Moonis Alvi, CEO of K-Electric, said, “This project is more than just a power connection, it’s about delivering solutions that anticipate the evolving needs of Pakistan’s automotive sector. Through this collaboration, K-Electric is demonstrating how partnerships between the energy and industrial sectors can unlock sustainable economic growth for Karachi and beyond while strengthening grid demand.”

Hiroshi Kawamura, Managing Director at Pak Suzuki, said, “Pak Suzuki is playing a pivotal role in meeting the country’s mobility needs and supporting economic growth. Hence, reliable energy is critical for our operations and future plans. This partnership with K-Electric to install a dedicated grid station will enable us to maintain production efficiency.”

The dedicated infrastructure will support Pak Suzuki’s growing production needs by ensuring a stable and uninterrupted power supply. As a major contributor to Pakistan’s industrial activity, Pak Suzuki depends on reliable energy to maintain efficiency, meet market demand, and sustain its operational expansion. By powering critical sectors such as automotives, KE continues to reinforce the country’s industrial backbone, ensuring that dependable, high-quality electricity remains central to national growth and productivity.