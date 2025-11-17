Karachi, Pakistan – November 17, 2025: Pak-Qatar Group participated in the International

Capital Market Conference & Expo 2025, held to highlight Pakistan’s progress and potential

in fostering sustainable financial growth, investment opportunities, and market innovation.

The event brought together leading policymakers, financial institutions, and industry experts

to discuss the future of the capital market and the role of Islamic finance in promoting

financial inclusion.

During the event, Mr. Jamil Ahmad, Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, and Mr. Akif Saeed,

Chairman, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), visited the Pak-Qatar

exhibition booth. They appreciated Pak-Qatar’s role in introducing need-based Takaful, VPS,

Annuity and other investment solutions that align with Pakistan’s broader financial literacy

and inclusion objectives.

Mr. Waqas Ahmed, CEO, Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited, briefed the Chairman SECP

and Governor SBP on Pak-Qatar’s innovative Voluntary Pension Scheme (VPS) and Annuity

products. He highlighted that these solutions are designed to serve private and government

employees, by offering them peace of mind through regular income streams and lifelong

pensions. Emphasizing the Group’s customer-centric philosophy, he stated

“At Pak-Qatar, we firmly believe that every product must serve a real need. Our mission is to

enhance customer experience by combining Shariah-compliant savings and protection with

value-driven financial planning. The acknowledgment from the country’s top financial

regulators reinforces our belief that trust and innovation go hand in hand in shaping

Pakistan’s financial future.”

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful continues to lead the way in offering tailored solutions that blend

innovation, ethical finance, and superior customer experience, solidifying its position as a

pioneer in the Takaful industry.

