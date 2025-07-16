Advertisements

Karachi, July 16, 2025: Pak-Qatar Group is proud to announce the successful go-live of its newly implemented Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system. The milestone was celebrated in collaboration with Pak Qatar’s technology partner, Maison Consulting.

This strategic digital initiative marks a significant step forward in Pak-Qatar Group’s mission to elevate customer experience through innovation and operational efficiency. The new CRM system is designed to streamline internal workflows, deliver personalized engagement, and enhance responsiveness across all group companies.

Advertisements

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Waqas Ahmed, CEO of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited, stated:“This go-live represents more than just a technological upgrade, it reflects our unwavering commitment to serving our members better, faster, and in a more personalized manner. The CRM system is a vital enabler in our journey to digitize customer interactions while staying firmly rooted in our values of Shariah-compliant excellence.”

The successful deployment of this CRM solution reinforces Pak-Qatar Group’s vision to lead with innovation while maintaining its ethical and faith-based foundations. By integrating smarter tools and more intuitive processes, the Group aims to foster stronger relationships with its participants, ensuring that their needs are met with greater care, clarity, and convenience.

Pak-Qatar Group remains committed to staying ahead of the curve, investing in technology, people, and partnerships that support its goal to lead as the most trusted name in Shariah-compliant Takaful solutions across Pakistan and beyond.