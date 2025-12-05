Karachi, December 05: Pak Qatar Family Takaful Limited is all set to list itself at Pakistan Stock Exchange through an IPO with registration starting 08th December. Through this IPO PQFTL is aiming to raise approx. Rs. 1.1 billion.

The registration for book building will start on 8th, 9th and 10th December while Book Building would start from 11th to 12th December 2025.

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Ltd will offer 50 million shares at up to Rs. 21 per share through a book building process. The book building would start at Rs.14.00 per share and it can go up to Rs. 21.00 per share with a maximum price band of up to 50% (PKR 21.00 per Share).

Out of total 50 million shares, 37.5 million will be allotted through book building to institutional buyers whereas remaining 25% (12.5) million shares will be issued to general public.

Shahid Ali Habib, CEO of Arif Habib Ltd., the lead manager for the IPO said that it would be first-ever IPO of any dedicated Family Takaful Company in Pakistan and investors are showing strong interest in this offering.

Proceeds from the IPO will help Pak-Qatar Family Takaful meet minimum capital requirements, expand its digital channels, and develop more customer-focused products, Habib said.

The company, which has strong backing from Qatar’s financial sector, plans to use the proceeds to expand its operations and product offerings in Pakistan’s rapidly growing insurance market.

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) is Pakistan’s first and largest company dedicated exclusively to Family Takaful, having a 44% market share of the family takaful (incl. Window takaful) sector and a 90.47% market share of the dedicated family takaful segment & With 6.6% of total life insurance business share.

Comprising of a nationwide sales network with 73 branches and 1,971 field representatives, PQTFL offers personalized investment and takaful solutions across Pakistan. PQFTL also has strategic partnerships with 14 leading banks to offer protection solutions through bank branches and digital platforms.

In 2024, Pakistan’s insurance penetration remained low at 0.7%, though rising education and better economic conditions suggest strong future growth potential.

The global insurance industry has grown rapidly but unevenly, with advanced economies seeing over 10% penetration, while emerging markets in EMEA and Asia lag behind.