Karachi, December 02, 2025 – Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited (PQAMC) is a

leading dedicated Islamic Asset Management Company in Pakistan, and part of Pak-Qatar Group,

which is Pakistan’s Pioneer and Premier Islamic financial services group. PQAMC has recently

announced the monthly dividend of Pak-Qatar Monthly Income Plan (PQMIP) under PQAMC's

Shariah-Compliant Income Fund. The plan is also amongst the highest return paying plan in the

category.

PQMIP announced a dividend of PKR 0.8000 per unit for the month of October 2025, earned as on

November 27, 2025. PQAMC has achieved an upgrade to AM2 with a ‘Positive Outlook’ from

PACRA.

The Chief Executive Officer of Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited – Mr. Farhan

Shaukat has approved the distribution of dividends for the month of November 2025, under the

authority delegated to him by the Board of Directors.

Mr. Farhan Shaukat stated that: “We are delighted to announce this distribution to the unit-holders of

PQMIP. This reflects the strength of our investment strategy, consistent performance, and

commitment to creating long-term value for our Participants. We are also pleased with the recent

rating upgrades, which reaffirm the trust and confidence placed in PQAMC by our stakeholders.”

Pak-Qatar Group remains committed to contributing to Pakistan’s economy through innovative,

Shariah-compliant investment solutions and sustainable financial growth.

The stakeholders can also review the performance of Pak-Qatar Monthly Income Plan on the website

of the Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP).

