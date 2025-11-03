Karachi, 03 November, 2025 – Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited (PQAMC) is a leading

dedicated Islamic Asset Management Company in Pakistan, and part of Pak-Qatar Group, which is

Pakistan’s Pioneer and Premier Islamic financial services group. PQAMC has recently announced the

monthly dividend of Pak-Qatar Monthly Income Plan (PQMIP) under PQAMC's Shariah-Compliant

Income Fund. The plan is also amongst the highest return paying plan in the category.

PQMIP announced a dividend of PKR 0.6900 per unit for the month of October 2025, earned as on

October 28, 2025. PQAMC has recently achieved an upgrade to AM2 with a ‘Positive Outlook’ from

PACRA.

The Chief Executive Officer of Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited – Mr. Farhan Shaukat

has approved the distribution of dividends for the month of October 2025, under the authority

delegated to him by the Board of Directors.

Mr. Farhan Shaukat stated that: “We are delighted to announce this distribution to the unit-holders

of PQMIP. This reflects the strength of our investment strategy, consistent performance, and

commitment to creating long-term value for our Participants. We are also pleased with the recent

rating upgrades, which reaffirm the trust and confidence placed in PQAMC by our stakeholders.”

Pak-Qatar Group remains committed to contributing to Pakistan’s economy through innovative,

Shariah-compliant investment solutions and sustainable financial growth.

The stakeholders can also review the performance of Pak-Qatar Monthly Income Plan on the

website of the Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP).

