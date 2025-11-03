Karachi, 03 November, 2025 – Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited (PQAMC) is a leading
dedicated Islamic Asset Management Company in Pakistan, and part of Pak-Qatar Group, which is
Pakistan’s Pioneer and Premier Islamic financial services group. PQAMC has recently announced the
monthly dividend of Pak-Qatar Monthly Income Plan (PQMIP) under PQAMC's Shariah-Compliant
Income Fund. The plan is also amongst the highest return paying plan in the category.
PQMIP announced a dividend of PKR 0.6900 per unit for the month of October 2025, earned as on
October 28, 2025. PQAMC has recently achieved an upgrade to AM2 with a ‘Positive Outlook’ from
PACRA.
The Chief Executive Officer of Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited – Mr. Farhan Shaukat
has approved the distribution of dividends for the month of October 2025, under the authority
delegated to him by the Board of Directors.
Mr. Farhan Shaukat stated that: “We are delighted to announce this distribution to the unit-holders
of PQMIP. This reflects the strength of our investment strategy, consistent performance, and
commitment to creating long-term value for our Participants. We are also pleased with the recent
rating upgrades, which reaffirm the trust and confidence placed in PQAMC by our stakeholders.”
Pak-Qatar Group remains committed to contributing to Pakistan’s economy through innovative,
Shariah-compliant investment solutions and sustainable financial growth.
The stakeholders can also review the performance of Pak-Qatar Monthly Income Plan on the
website of the Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP).
Leave a Reply