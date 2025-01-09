ISLAMABAD, Jan 09 (INP): Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem has been promoted to the rank of Vice Admiral with immediate effect. According to the news release by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy), Vice Admiral Muhammad Saleem got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1991. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and National Defence University, Islamabad. He has also done MPhil in Public Policy from National Defence University and International Electronic Warfare Manager Course from UK. The Admiral has an illustrious career with vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments. His major Command appointments include Commanding Officer PN Submarines Hamza & Hurmat, Commander 9th Auxiliary & Mine Hunting Squadron, Commandant PNS Bahadur and Commander Karachi.