KHUZDAR – Security forces gunned down seven militants and left ten others injured during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Zehri area of Khuzdar district, officials confirmed. The operation remains in progress.

According to security sources, the raid was launched after reports emerged about the movement of the militant group Fitna al-Hindustan in the mountainous belt of Zehri. The group was allegedly involved in intimidating local residents.

Ground forces, backed by helicopters, carried out the action and recovered American-made automatic weapons, grenades, ammunition, transmitters, motorcycles, and ready-to-use improvised explosive devices (IEDs). A large IED planted on the main bridge in Badokasht was also defused, averting a potential mass-casualty attack.

Officials reiterated their resolve to continue operations until the militant network, accused of foreign-backed sabotage activities in Balochistan, is fully dismantled.