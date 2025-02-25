Lahore, Pakistan – February 2025 – Pak Elektron Limited (PEL), a pioneer in Pakistan’s home appliance industry, has entered into a strategic partnership with Electrolux AB, a global leader in multi-category home appliances with operations in over 120 countries and annual sales exceeding SEK 120 billion (approximately USD 11 billion). This collaboration aims to redefine Pakistan’s home appliance market by introducing innovative, sustainable, and premium-quality solutions that cater to the evolving needs of Pakistani consumers. The partnership combines PEL’s local manufacturing expertise, extensive distribution network, and deep market understanding with Electrolux AB’s global reputation for cutting-edge technology, energy efficiency, and premium brand experience. Together, the two companies will focus on capturing the growing demand for high-end home appliances in Pakistan, driven by rising consumer aspirations for advanced, eco- friendly, and stylish products. Mr. Murad Saigol of PEL stated, “We are thrilled to partner with Electrolux AB, a global leader known for its innovation and quality. This partnership will redefine the home appliance market in Pakistan, offering consumers premium products that

elevate their everyday lives.” Mr. Siraj Colombo from Electrolux AB added, “Collaborating with PEL, a trusted name in Pakistan, aligns with our mission to bring innovative and sustainable solutions to consumers worldwide. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks and deliver exceptional value to the Pakistani market.” This partnership marks a transformative step for Pakistan’s home appliance industry, blending PEL’s local strengths with Electrolux AB’s global expertise to create a new era of premium, sustainable, and technologically advanced home appliances.