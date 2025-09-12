Karachi: In a bid to deepen economic integration, Pakistan and China have been urged to expand bilateral trade through joint ventures and enhanced cooperation in the textile and chemical sectors. Speaking at the “2025 China-Pakistan Textile Chemical Technology and Investment Trade Forum,” Salim Valimuhammad, Chairman of the Pakistan Chemicals & Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA), emphasized the need for stronger linkages between the business communities and governments of both nations.

The forum, held in Lahore and attended by over 100 delegates including government officials, industry leaders, and scholars, was hailed as a landmark moment for industrial collaboration. Sponsored by ShaOKing Haicheng Chemical Co., Ltd. and co-organized by CCPIT Ningbo Chemical Sub-council and the China Dyestuff Industry Association, the event spotlighted innovation, investment, and technology transfer.

Salim Valimuhammad highlighted the strategic role of textile and chemical industries in Pakistan’s economy and called for Chinese investment in local manufacturing to reduce import dependency. “This forum is a testament to the growing ties between Pakistan and China. By fostering partnerships, exploring new technologies, and investing in our textile and chemical sectors, we can unlock new opportunities and drive economic growth,” he said.

The PCDMA Chairman extended his gratitude to the China Dyestuff Industry Association for its pivotal role in organizing the conference. He also acknowledged the efforts of Rahim Chiktai, Aziz Chiktai, and the organizing committee for ensuring the successful execution of the forum. He also paid special tribute to Speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq for attending the forum.

Valimuhammad was of the view that industry observers at the event emphasized that the textile and chemical sectors are critical pillars of Pakistan’s industrial growth, and increased technology transfer from China could help Pakistani businesses modernize and compete in global markets.

PCDMA Chairman further urged that bilateral trade must be seen as a shared responsibility of both governments and private sectors. “I believe this platform will pave the way for joint ventures, knowledge sharing, and innovation. Let’s work together to take our industries to new heights and strengthen the bonds between our nations,” he said.

The forum concluded with a consensus to pursue sustainable partnerships and position the textile-chemical collaboration as a model for broader economic cooperation under the China-Pakistan strategic framework.