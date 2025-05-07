MUZAFFARABAD: A 7-year-old boy, Irtaza Abbas, the son of Lieutenant Colonel Zaheer Abbas, was martyred in Azad Jammu and Kashmir due to unprovoked Indian shelling and firing along the Line of Control (LoC), ARY News reported citing security sources.

The incident occurred during the night between May 6 and 7, when Indian forces violated the ceasefire and deliberately targeted civilian areas, leading to the tragic death of the child. Pakistani forces responded swiftly and forcefully, inflicting significant damage on Indian troops in terms of personnel and equipment.

Sources condemned the incident as a “cowardly and inhumane” act, denouncing the deliberate targeting of non-combatants, especially children. The attack has sparked widespread grief and outrage across Pakistan, with the state-run APP agency highlighting national mourning and solidarity with the bereaved family.

The military vowed a strong and sustained response, stating that the sacrifice of innocent lives, especially children, would not go unanswered. “The blood of our martyrs will not be forgotten,” officials said.

Meanwhile, DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed that Pakistan’s armed forces had shot down five Indian fighter jets, including Rafale, Su-30, and MiG-29 aircraft, as well as a combat drone, following India’s missile strikes in Punjab and AJK.

He said Indian missiles struck Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Ahmedpur Sharqia, Bagh, and Muridke from within Indian airspace, but Pakistani defense systems responded swiftly and denied Indian jets access to Pakistani territory.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif told Bloomberg TV that the Pakistani military effectively countered the aggression, while Information Minister Attaullah Tarar reaffirmed the downing of multiple Indian aircraft. Pakistan continues to deliver a strong military response to India’s provocative actions along the LoC.