Karachi, 12 th December 2025: Karachi witnessed a unique celebration of art and activism as Mushaal Hussein Malik, Kashmiri activist and wife of freedom fighter Yasin Malik, showcased her first-ever painting exhibition at BAIGS. The exhibition was organized by leading businessmen and the Hon. Consul General of Morocco, Ishtiaq Baig, at his residence.

The exhibition marked a significant moment in Mushaal Malik’s artistic journey. Most of her paintings focused on Kashmir, reflecting the struggles and resilience of the Kashmiri people. Speaking at the inauguration, Mushaal Malik shared, “Art has always been my passion, and through my paintings, I strive to highlight the Kashmir cause.” She also mentioned that the proceeds from the exhibition would be dedicated for the campaign to save Yasin Malik.

In his address, the host, Ishtiaq Baig, expressed, “It is a matter of honor for me and the BAIG family to host Mushaal Malik’s first exhibition at BAIG House.

While most people know her as the wife of Kashmiri freedom struggle leader Yasin Malik, she is also an ambassador for human rights and a symbol of courage. Beyond that, she is a gifted artist whose creative talent deserves recognition. We are grateful that she chose Karachi for this inaugural exhibition.”

The event was attended by MNA Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, MNA Ramesh Kumar, Sabien Hussein Malik (sister of Mushaal Malik), Razia Sutana (her daughter), Dr. Zafar Iqbal, leading businessmen, and numerous guests from various walks of life. Attendees lauded Mushaal Malik as an accomplished painter and praised her evocative artworks that portray the enduring spirit of Kashmir.

