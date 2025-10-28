KARACHI: The Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA), in collaboration with Innovista and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), has launched a comprehensive training initiative for science graduates in Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security in major cities of Balochistan.

The program aims to empower 20,000 youth across Balochistan, both online and through local training centers, through specialized training sessions to be conducted in Sibbi, Turbat, Khuzdar, Panjgur, and Gwadar. Participants will also benefit from mentorship sessions, certification, and career guidance to help them integrate into the digital economy.

While visiting Innovista in Quetta recently, State Minister for Education Wajeeha Qamar said that the government has decided to establish various technical and training institutions in Balochistan on a priority basis to build the capacity of human capital of this province.

The skill training will empower the youth of Balochistan to be part of the digital and knowledge economy of the world and contribute their service to the development of the nation, she said.

Under this collaboration, PAFLA and Innovista will offer comprehensive training programs designed to equip participants with hands-on experience in AI applications, machine learning, data analytics, and cybersecurity defense. The initiative also aims to foster a vibrant freelancing ecosystem, enabling learners to secure remote work opportunities in global digital markets as well as in top IT companies in Pakistan.

Chairman PAFLA Ibrahim Amin said, “Our mission is to unlock the hidden potential of Pakistan’s youth, especially in provinces like Balochistan where digital inclusion is still developing. Through this partnership with Innovista, we aim to turn Balochistan into a hub for tech talent and innovation.”

CEO Innovista Chaghi Imran Touquir added, “We believe that access to quality tech education can transform communities. By collaborating with PAFLA, we are committed to equipping Balochistan’s youth, both male and female, with skills that are in demand worldwide. This initiative is not just about education; it’s about empowerment and opportunity.”

With over 2.8 million young people, youth make up a significant portion of the province’s population, PAFLA, Innovista, and NAVTTC’s collaboration marks a significant step toward digital empowerment, gender inclusion, and regional skill development in Pakistan’s growing technology landscape, said Executive Director National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Muhammad Amir Jan.