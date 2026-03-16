Special guest Chairman Naya Nazimabad Arif Habib inaugurated by cutting the ribbon.

Karachi : Due to the increasing popularity of paddle sports, a paddle court was also established in Naya Nazimabad. Special guest Chairman Naya Nazim Arif Habib inaugurated the court by cutting the ribbon.

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Arif Habib said that Naya Nazimabad is a true picture of Sports City. Where there are facilities for twenty sports including cricket, football, futsal, squash, tennis, swimming, table tennis, badminton, now the increasingly popular sport paddle court has also been completed. He said that Pakistani youth are very talented and he hopes that Pakistani youth will also achieve success in paddle. To a question, Arif Habib said that Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi has assured him that after the hotel is completed, Naya Nazimabad will host big cricket matches.

Special guests Chairman Naya Nazimabad Arif Habib and CEO Samad Habib inaugurate the paddle court by cutting the ribbon. Syed Muhammad Talha, Usman Ghani and others are also prominent on the occasion.

Chief Executive Officer Samad Habib said that cricket, football and tennis competitions were organized in Ramadan and now a national paddle tournament will be organized here in the near future. On this occasion, President Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana Syed Muhammad Talha, Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Saeed, Senior Manager Sports Muhammad Asif, Senior Manager Raheel Karim, former Test cricketer Jalaluddin, businessman Usman Ghani, Tariq Iqbal and a large number of citizens were also present. During this, a cake was cut and colorful balloons were released in the air.