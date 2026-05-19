KARACHI: The Pakistan Advertising Association (PAA) has extended heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Sarmad Ali, President of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), on being conferred the prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan.

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In an official statement, the PAA described the award as a well-deserved recognition of Dr. Sarmad Ali’s outstanding contributions and remarkable services to Pakistan’s media and advertising industry.

The association stated that Dr. Sarmad Ali’s leadership, dedication, and commitment have played a vital role in strengthening the country’s media landscape and promoting professional excellence within the industry.

To celebrate the achievement, the Pakistan Advertising Association requested media organizations and newspapers across the country to publish complimentary congratulatory advertisements in honor of Dr. Sarmad Ali. The association noted that the gesture would serve as a tribute to his exceptional services and inspire professionals associated with the media and advertising sectors.

According to the statement, the advertisement creatives have already been shared with publications through email for consideration and support.

The PAA further emphasized that the national honor reflects the government’s recognition of the significant contributions made by media leaders toward the development of journalism, communication, and the advertising industry in Pakistan.