Pakistan Airports Authority carried out a field operation on the first day of Eid-ul-Azha around Jinnah International Airport to monitor cleanliness and reduce flight safety risks.

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According to officials, the Environment Control Team inspected several areas to ensure the timely disposal of sacrificial animal waste and offal during Eid holidays.

Inspections Completed in Several Areas

The team visited Shah Faisal Colony, Malir 15, Malir Halt, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Multan Town, Pehlwan Goth and nearby localities.

During the inspection, officials identified multiple garbage dumping points and immediately issued reports to the concerned authorities for prompt action.

Measures Taken to Reduce Bird Strike Risks

PAA officials said teams are sending complaints with geo-tagged images to relevant departments on a real-time basis for quick response.

Authorities also directed immediate corrective measures to reduce possible bird strike risks near the airport.

Officials added that the Environment Control Team remains fully active to ensure flight safety and continuous monitoring during Eid-ul-Azha.