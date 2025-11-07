Award recognizes highest achieving students in International GCSE, AS, and A-levels. This year saw an 18% increase in award winners overall, and new countries featuring included Pakistan, Spain, and Japan. Key participating schools in Pakistan included Beaconhouse Group and Nexus The School. Standout growth in subjects like Maths and English Literature, with new qualifications such as Accounting and Computer Science also recognized

Pakistan – November 07, 2025: OxfordAQA, the world’s fastest-growing international exam board, is proud to announce the winners of its prestigious 2025 Go Further Awards, recognising students who achieved the highest marks in their subject at International GCSE, AS, and A-levels. Awards are given for students who achieve the highest marks in the world, in their region and in their country.

Advertisements

This year’s awards reflect a remarkable surge in academic achievement and international reach, with an 18% increase in student winners and a 40% rise in schools who have award winners compared to 2024. The awards honour not only the students’ dedication, but also the commitment of their teachers and support teams.

Global growth and new representation

The 2025 awards saw winners from new countries including Cyprus, Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, Switzerland, Pakistan, Laos, and Japan, highlighting OxfordAQA’s expanding global footprint. There was a notable increase in the number of award winners from countries such as Qatar, Oman, Jordan, Taiwan, and Slovakia.

Pakistan on the map for global recognition

Beaconhouse operates over 146 private schools in more than 30 cities across Pakistan and was one of the first school groups in the country to offer OxfordAQA. This exam session saw high achievers at all 4 of their campuses offering the qualifications, as well as a Top of World award at its central region outreach school in Kharian.

Nexus The School is a single school with separate campuses in the Gulshan-E-Iqbal town of Karachi. Securing a Go Further award is testament to their commitment to high quality international education for their students.

Subject excellence across borders

Students around the world excelled across a wide range of subjects, with standout growth in International GCSE Maths, International AS Further Maths, International AS English Literature, International AS Biology, International AS Business and International A-level Geography.

New qualifications represented this year include International AS Accounting, International AS Computer Science, International GCSE Economics, and International GCSE Psychology, among others.

Andrew Coombe, Managing Director of OxfordAQA commented: “The Go Further Awards are a powerful reflection of what OxfordAQA stands for—academic excellence, global opportunity, and future readiness. These students have not only excelled in their exams but demonstrated the kind of critical thinking and resilience that will help them thrive at university and beyond. We’re proud to celebrate their achievements and the educators who support them.”

Regional ceremonies will take place to honour student winners and celebrate their achievements with schools and communities across OxfordAQA’s international network.

Press contact information

For more information, or to speak to one of our experts, please contact:

Muniza Ali OUP Pakistan muniza@ali@oup.com

Louise Bagnall OxfordAQA louise.bagnall@oup.com

Grace Carruthers OUP Oxford grace.carruthers@oup.com

Simone Emmison, OUP Oxford simone.emmison@oup.com

About OxfordAQA

OxfordAQA is a partnership between Oxford University Press and AQA, combining over a century of educational expertise. Our qualifications are designed to foster critical thinking, independent learning, and global readiness—skills essential for success in higher education and beyond.

With new qualifications launching in 2025 and 2026, OxfordAQA continues to expand opportunities for students worldwide to go further in their academic journeys.

About Oxford University Press

Oxford University Press (OUP) is a department of the University of Oxford. It furthers the University’s objective of excellence in research, scholarship, and education by publishing worldwide. OUP is the world’s largest university press with the widest global presence.

It currently publishes thousands of new publications a year, has offices in around fifty countries, and employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide.

It has become familiar to millions through a diverse publishing program that includes scholarly works in all academic disciplines, bibles, music, school and college textbooks, children’s books, materials for teaching English as a foreign language, business books, dictionaries and reference books, and academic journals.