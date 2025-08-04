Advertisements

Lahore, August 04, 2025: OPPO, the global leader in smartphone devices, has launched the all-new Reno14 Series in Pakistan, bringing users a stunning blend of AI innovation, photography excellence, and aesthetic craftsmanship. Now available for Pre-order, the Reno14 series comes in 3 variants, Reno14 F 5G, Reno14 5G, and Reno14 Pro 5G, which combine OPPO’s cutting-edge AI Flash Photography with a stunning Iridescent Mermaid Design.

The Reno14 Series introduces AI Flash Photography, a breakthrough triple-flash camera system that redefines low-light photography.

Whether capturing low-light portraits or zooming in for detail-rich close-ups with a 3.5x telephoto camera, the Reno14 Series ensures clear, vivid, and studio-level results even after dark. Users can easily capture bright shots with a striking, three-dimensional effect while maintaining natural skin tones in low-light environments.

The AI Livephoto brings static images to life, allowing users to relive moments with motion. Equipped with tools like AI Recompose, AI Eraser, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Remover and AI Perfect Shot, OPPO’s all-in-one AI Editor 2.0 eliminates the need for external apps and makes pro-level editing just a tap away.

OPPO also excels in AI features beyond photography. Starting with the Gemini collaboration, users can expect a host of enhanced AI-powered experiences and upgrades to existing tools that make daily use smarter and more efficient.

The Reno14 Series stuns with an Iridescent Mermaid Design, made possible by 12 layers of microtextures for a shimmering, color-shifting effect. The unibody glass back, ultra-thin screen bezels, and IP69-rated durability offer a premium feel while ensuring toughness.,

AI-powered features like AI LinkBoost 3.0, AI Clear Voice, AI Call Translator, and AI Recording Summary make everyday use smarter and more efficient.

Running on ColorOS 15 (Android 15), all models promise five major software upgrades, smoother animations with the Luminous Rendering Engine, and consistent reliability via the Trinity Engine.

“The Reno14 Series is a testament to OPPO’s commitment to meaningful innovation,” said George Long, CEO of OPPO Pakistan. “By integrating intelligent AI capabilities with exceptional design and camera capabilities, we are making everyday tasks smarter, faster, and more intuitive.”

Whether you’re multitasking, gaming, or creating content, the Reno14 Series delivers uninterrupted performance with advanced chipsets across the range. Reno14 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 8350, 6,000mAh battery and 45W SUPERVOOC™ fast charging. A 120Hz refresh rate ensures fluid visuals, while AI HyperBoost 2.0 enables smooth and lag-free gameplay with stable frame rates, making the Reno14 Series an excellent choice for mobile gamers.

The Reno14 and Reno14 Pro feature an advanced cooling system that ensures powerful performance with balanced heat dissipation during extended gaming sessions. But it’s not just built for gaming, it’s designed to handle real-world usage in Pakistan’s intense heat. Whether you’re multitasking, switching between apps, or performing heavy tasks, the cooling system keeps your device running smoothly and efficiently.

The OPPO Reno14 Series is now available for Pre-order through official OPPO retailers and OPPO online stores with exclusive offers. Designed with a focus on AI-powered creativity, powerful performance, and iconic design, it sets a new benchmark for smartphones in its category.