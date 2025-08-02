Advertisements

Chicago USA, August 2, 2025 : Overseas Kashmiris will hold a global Zoom conference on Sunday to discuss the latest developments in Azad Kashmir. The event will be hosted by the Kashmiri Solidarity Council.

The primary focus of the conference will be consultations on the recent decision to abolish 12 refugee seats in the Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly and the issue of granting overseas Kashmiris representation in the Assembly. Following the discussions, an official press release will be issued outlining the decisions made during the conference.

Prominent leaders of the Kashmiri diaspora from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Middle East, representing various political groups, will participate in the conference. Journalists from Azad Kashmir will also be invited to attend the session.