Karachi: The Consulate General of Indonesia in Karachi hosted the soft launch of the 40th Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) 2025 at PC Hotel, attended by more than 50 prominent Pakistani businessmen. The event introduced the upcoming TEI 2025, scheduled for October 15–19, 2025, at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE), BSD City, Jakarta.

Speaking at the event, the Acting Consul General of Indonesia, His Excellency Mr. Dewanto Priyokusumo highlighted TEI as Indonesia’s premier B2B trade exhibition, offering vast opportunities for partnerships in sectors such as textiles, food, electronics, and creative industries. He encouraged Pakistani businesses to take advantage of this platform to strengthen bilateral trade ties.

The evening featured an extensive presentation on TEI 2025 by Dr. Ahmad Syofian, Consul of Economic Affairs, who provided a detailed guide on participation opportunities, business matching sessions, and key focus sectors, including textiles, palm oil, processed foods, electronics, and creative industries.

The program also included testimonials from successful Pakistani participants of TEI 2024, who shared their positive experiences and the substantial trade transactions they secured during the previous edition. Their success stories reinforced TEI’s role as a gateway for expanding business with Indonesia.

TEI 2024 recorded remarkable achievements, including over 38,900 international visitors, 1,234 exhibitors, and US$30.5 billion in potential trade transactions, setting the stage for an even bigger TEI 2025.

The event concluded with a networking dinner accompanied by an Indonesian cultural promotional video, allowing participants to discuss opportunities and collaborations ahead of TEI 2025.

