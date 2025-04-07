Dubai: The City Foundation USA, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing quality education in underprivileged areas of Pakistan, recently organized a fundraising dinner in Tribeca, New York. The event was hosted by American food company Lakshmi Foods and attended by over 300 philanthropists, resulting in donations exceeding $350,000 to support the educational needs of disadvantaged children in Pakistan.

Both The City Foundation and Lakshmi Foods expressed pride in their partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to continue working together in the future.

With a history spanning 30 years, The City Foundation has played a significant role in the education sector, benefiting over 300,000 students across more than 2,000 educational institutions.

In addition to its philanthropic initiatives, Lakshmi Foods has previously organized a cultural event at the City College of New York (CCNY) for the ICNA student party, where over 350 students from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and India participated and enjoyed a taste of their cultural roots.

Ismail Alpar from ICNA Relief USA praised Lakshmi Foods for its continued efforts, sharing that he has been collaborating with the company for the past three years and considers the experience to be remarkable. He expressed a desire to maintain and strengthen this partnership moving forward.