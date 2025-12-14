KARACHI: The College of Tourism and Hotel Management (COTHM) conferred degrees upon more than 200 graduates during its 10th annual convocation held at a local hotel here on sunday.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of hospitality industry leaders, educationists, graduates, and their parents.

Consul General of Malaysia Herman Hardynata Ahmed and Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Sindh) Muhammad Irfan Soomro attended the event as chief guests.

In his welcome address, COTHM Karachi Executive Director Sabir Ahmed briefed the audience on the institution’s academic milestones. Congratulating the graduates and their parents, Mr Ahmed termed the event a realization of dreams for the youth entering the hospitality sector.

“This ceremony is not merely about awarding degrees; it marks the beginning of a professional journey. Our goal is to produce skilled human capital that can bring laurels to Pakistan globally,” he remarked.

Speaking on the occasion, the Malaysian envoy Herman Hardynata Ahmed appreciated the college’s contribution to the sector. He described the hospitality industry as the backbone of the global economy and noted that the professionals produced by the institute met international standards. He urged the passing-out batch to dedicate their skills to the country’s economic development.

DG MoFA Muhammad Irfan Soomro highlighted the significance of tourism and hotel management for Pakistan’s economic future, reminding the graduates of the responsibilities that lie ahead.

Later, degrees, medals, and certificates were distributed among over 200 chefs and hospitality professionals in recognition of their hard work. The position holders attributed their success to the faculty’s dedication and the institution’s conducive learning environment.