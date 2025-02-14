A total of 131 Pakistani nationals have been deported from 12 countries in the last 48 hours due to involvement in various offenses such as drug trafficking, illegal entry, and job abandonment.

Saudi Arabia deported 74 Pakistanis, mainly for drug peddling and job abandonment, while the UAE expelled several individuals for illegal entry, theft, and drug-related offenses. Additionally, one person was denied entry upon arrival and sent back to Pakistan, and another was deported from the UAE for attempting suicide.

Pakistani nationals were also deported from Oman, Cambodia, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, Iraq, and Mexico. In separate cases, two individuals accused of human smuggling were deported from Mauritania and Senegal.

Last month, 52 Pakistani nationals were deported from countries including Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Sweden. Some of them were arrested at Karachi Airport, while others returned home without issues. Sources in the immigration department noted that two individuals blacklisted by Saudi Arabia were sent back, and others were deported for overstaying, sponsor complaints, or loss of documents.