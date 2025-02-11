KARACHI: Pakistani IT companies are aggressively exploring new and emerging tech markets particularly

the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), as more than 100 firms providing IT and IT-enabled services are

participating in LEAP 2025, one of the world’s major tech trade fairs, being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

More than 1,000 delegates from Pakistan are attending the conference, including businessmen,

government officials, investors, exporters, and speakers, marking the highest-ever participation by

Pakistan at LEAP in terms of both companies and visitors.

Pakistani IT firms are showcasing their latest solutions and services at LEAP 2025, engaging in strategic

networking, and exploring joint ventures and investment opportunities in the Kingdom. State Minister

for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima, inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at LEAP 2025. LEAP is an

annual technology event held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, bringing together industry leaders, innovators,

and investors to shape the future of technology and digital transformation.

Senior Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT & ITES (P@SHA), Muhammad

Umair Nizam, stated that Pakistani IT companies are attracting numerous foreign firms from various

sectors at LEAP 2025. This has already resulted in multiple business deals being signed between

Pakistani companies and international entities during the trade fair.

Pakistani IT companies witnessed a 100% increase in IT exports during the last financial year and are set

to achieve another record this year, driven by new business deals at both public and private levels, he

added.

He further mentioned that collaborative efforts by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the

Ministry of IT, the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and P@SHA have created a favorable

environment for IT companies to expand operations in the KSA market and across the GCC region.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) has established a help desk to

assist Pakistani companies in registering their businesses in Saudi Arabia. This initiative has simplified

the registration process, leading to the successful registration of over 100 Pakistani tech entities in the

KSA market.

With its headquarters in Riyadh, Pakistan became a member of the Digital Cooperation Organization

(DCO) in 2024. Its Secretary General, H.E. Ms. Demaah AlYahya, also visited Pakistan last year during

ITCN Asia 2024, held in Lahore and met with different IT companies in Pakistan.

Highlighting the significance of LEAP conferences and exhibitions, Saad Shah CEO Hexalyze and an

exporter with operations in Saudi Arabia, noted that LEAP is the major platform to connect with the

numerous multinational corporations, from both the private and public sectors, which are establishing

operations in Saudi Arabia’s industrial zones and commercial sectors.

He also pointed out that Saudi Arabia’s increasing focus on AI, fintech, cloud computing, cybersecurity,

and smart city solutions presents a lucrative market for Pakistani IT firms, which have already

established a strong reputation in software development, enterprise solutions, and digital services.

With Saudi Arabia poised to become a regional technology powerhouse, LEAP 2025 serves as a gateway

for Pakistani enterprises to expand their footprint across the Middle East and beyond, he added.

Pakistan’s IT exports recorded a significant increase, reaching $1.53 billion in the first half of the 2024-25

financial year. Projections indicate that this figure could surpass $4 billion by the end of FY25. Its exports

to the KSA surged to $50 million last year.