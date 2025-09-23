A shocking trend has surfaced in Islamabad, where live fish are being displayed on car bonnets as a form of public attraction. Videos of the act have drawn widespread condemnation on social media, with citizens and animal welfare activists calling it cruel, inhumane, and senseless.

The fish were seen trapped inside a transparent sheet containing limited water, leaving them confined in tiny spaces without proper circulation. Placing them on hot car hoods in Pakistan’s harsh weather conditions further intensified their suffering.

Animal rights advocates pointed out that even aquariums restrict the natural freedom of fish, but such public stunts reflect an even greater level of ignorance and cruelty. Those responsible have been heavily criticized for their reckless and thoughtless behavior.

Rights groups and legal experts are urging authorities to take immediate action, calling on activists, lawyers, and rescuers to work together to hold the perpetrators accountable and ensure a ban on such practices.

The incident has reignited debate over animal rights in Pakistan, underscoring the urgent need for stronger legislation, strict enforcement, and greater public awareness to curb such abusive acts.