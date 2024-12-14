Karachi (14-12-2024) S.M. Tanveer, Chief Patron of the United Business Group (UBG), stated that the efforts being made by UBG to unite business associations and chambers from across the country on one platform are proving successful. He welcomed the inclusion of the Optical Association in the FPCCI (Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry) and said that the association would not only solve the issues faced by individuals in the optical business but also serve as a source of increased income for them. He expressed satisfaction, adding that he would only be content when the businesses associated with this trade truly benefit. He shared these views during a meeting at Bakhtawari House with the office-bearers of the Optical Association of Pakistan, including Chairman Khalid Sohail Gulzari, Rizwan Siddiqui, Abdul Rahman Siddiqui, and other members. It is worth mentioning that the Optical Association of Pakistan has received its license from the DGTO (Directorate General of Trade Organizations), and UBG’s leadership congratulated the association on receiving the license.

On this occasion, UBG’s Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari and Ahassan Zafar Bakhtawari were also present. Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General of UBG, said that with the establishment of the Optical Association, UBG would become stronger at the grassroots level. He also mentioned that setting up technical and educational workshops for individuals in the optical business would help further expand their businesses.

Khalid Sohail Gulzari stated that the association would not only provide guidance to those in the optical trade on business matters but would also strive to resolve their technical issues and help with their development. He mentioned that most optical products in Pakistan are imported, and it is time to start manufacturing these products locally to save valuable foreign exchange and promote the domestic industry.

Ahassan Zafar Bakhtawari, a member of UBG’s Central Core Committee, said that this step would not only be a ray of hope for the business community in this industry but would also play a vital role in stabilizing the national economy. Abdul Rahman Siddiqui and Rizwan Siddiqui shared their thoughts and highlighted the future projects of the association.

Present on this occasion were Hassan Gulzari, Ali Madassar, Abdul Wahid, Ameer Wasim, Azeem, Sohail Gulzari, and others.